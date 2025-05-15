By Seyi Babalola

Adeola, the 41-year-old lost daughter of yoruba actress Jumoke George, has been found in Mali.

According to reports, the veteran actress requested financial aid during an interview on the Talk to B show due to life hardships and health issues.

However, in an update on the event on Wednesday night, ‘Talk to B’ show host Biola Bayo revealed that Adeola had been discovered in Mali.

Sharing the details of her video call with Adeola on Instagram, Biola Bayo said “I finally got to speak with Adeola and this is what she said. She hasn’t called her mom, but Mom is happy she’s alive.

“@Jumoke George is currently at a state hospital in Lagos.

“Hopefully she will be discharged or admitted after all her medical tests and reports. Not sure yet. Thank you to everyone for the support”.