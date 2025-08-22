American rapper and music executive Sean Carter, also known as Jay-Z, is currently the world’s richest musician.

According to Forbes, the Roc Nation CEO is worth $2.5 billion.

His income derives from a variety of assets and businesses, including Roc Nation, the luxury champagne company Armand de Brignac (Ace of Spades), and the cognac brand D’Ussé.

Jay-Z also gained significant gains from the sale of Tidal, a music streaming service, and Rocawear, a fashion firm.

He also has investments in real estate, hospitality, tech, and startup companies.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift maintained her position as the richest female musician with a net worth of $1.6 billion.

According to Forbes, Swift is the first musician to hit billionaire status solely based on her songs and tours.