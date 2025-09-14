By John Ogunsemore

Jamaican sprinter, Oblique Seville on Sunday clinched gold in the men’s 100 metres race at the 2025 World Athletics Championships, clocking a personal best time of 9.77 seconds to edge out his compatriot Kishane Thompson and American Noah Lyles in a thrilling final.

The 24-year-old Seville, who had never previously won a medal at a major global championship, surged ahead in the latter half of the race to secure Jamaica’s first men’s 100m world title since Usain Bolt’s victory in 2015.

Bolt, the eight-time Olympic gold medallist and world-record holder, watched the race from the stands at Tokyo’s National Stadium, adding a layer of historical significance to the moment.

Thompson, who entered the championships as the world leader with a 9.75-second run earlier in the year, took silver in 9.82 seconds, giving Jamaica a 1-2 finish on the podium.

Lyles, the defending world champion and 2024 Olympic gold medallist, settled for bronze in 9.89 seconds, marking his first loss in a major 100m final since 2023.

The race unfolded on the second day of the championships, which run from September 13-21 and feature athletes from over 200 nations.

Seville’s victory came amid high expectations for Jamaica’s sprint contingent, which has dominated the event for much of the past two decades but faced stiff competition from American and other international stars in recent years.

Seville’s path to gold included a strong semifinal performance earlier in the day, where he advanced with the fastest time among qualifiers.

The championships continue with Lyles favoured to defend his title in the 200m later in the week, where he has expressed confidence in delivering a “magical” performance.