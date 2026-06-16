World Cup: Mbappe scores brace as France defeat Senegal 3-1

France opened their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a 3-1 victory over Senegal in their Group I opener on Tuesday, with captain Kylian Mbappé scoring twice in a commanding performance.

The European champions started strongly and took the lead in the second half through Mbappé, who finished clinically after a well-worked attacking move by Olise to put Les Bleus ahead.

France doubled their advantage when Bradley Barcola found the net, converting from close range to extend the lead and put Didier Deschamps’ side firmly in control.

Senegal fought back and pulled one goal back through substitute I. Mbaye who capitalised on a defensive lapse to briefly raise hopes of a comeback.

However, France restored their two-goal cushion late in the match when Mbappé struck again to complete his brace and seal a comfortable 3-1 victory.

The result gives France an early advantage in Group I, while Senegal will look to respond in their next fixture as they continue their bid for knockout qualification.