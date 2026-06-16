Delta: Police arrest two robbery suspects, recover large quantity of illicit drugs

Operatives of the Anti-Vice Squad (CAVS) of the Delta State Police Command, in collaboration with members of the Ughelli Vigilante Group, have arrested two suspected armed robbers linked to a series of robbery incidents within Ughelli and its environs.

The suspects were apprehended on 14 June following credible intelligence received by police operatives about their activities.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, who confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday, said that acting swiftly on the information, the team stormed the Okorodafe area of Ughelli at about 16:30hrs and arrested one Moses Francis, aged 29.

According to the police image-maker, during preliminary investigation, the suspect reportedly confessed to his involvement in several robbery operations, including a robbery incident that occurred along Aro Street, Ughelli, in April 2026.

The suspect, he said, led operatives to a hideout in Ughelli, where another suspected member of the gang, Cosmos Erueseke, aged 26, was arrested at about 17:40hrs on the same day.

Edafe disclosed that the suspects are currently in custody, while efforts are ongoing to arrest other members of the criminal syndicate and recover firearms and other exhibits used in their operations.

In a separate operation, operatives of the Command Anti-Vice Squad deployed on stop-and-search duty along the Ozoro/Oleh Expressway at about 04:00hrs on 14 June 2026 intercepted a Toyota Sienna vehicle bearing registration number FST 242 YK.

“Upon interception and during the course of a routine search and questioning, the driver suddenly abandoned the vehicle and fled into a nearby bush.

“Despite an immediate pursuit by the operatives, the suspect escaped from the scene.

“A comprehensive search of the abandoned vehicle led to the recovery of a large quantity of substances suspected to be illicit drugs, including codeine, tramadol, Swinol, Man G and Vega. The exhibits have been taken into custody, while investigations have commenced to identify, locate and arrest the fleeing suspect,” Edafe added.

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Yemi Oyeniyi, commended the operatives for their professionalism and resilience and reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to dismantling criminal networks, combating drug-related crimes and ensuring the safety and security of residents across the state.