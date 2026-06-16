Atiku welcomes Appeal Court verdict on parties’ deregisteration, says reprieve for ADC

Former Vice President and African Democratic Congress presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has welcomed the Court of Appeal’s decision to halt the execution of a Federal High Court judgment that ordered the deregistration of the ADC and four other political parties.

The appellate court’s intervention temporarily preserves the legal status of the affected parties ahead of the 2027 general elections.

On Monday, a Federal High Court in Abuja, presided over by Justice Peter Lifu, directed the Independent National Electoral Commission to deregister the ADC, Accord Party, Action Alliance, Action Peoples Party and Zenith Labour Party.

The court held that the parties failed to meet constitutional requirements under Section 225A of the 1999 Constitution, particularly thresholds relating to electoral performance in the 2023 general elections.

However, the Court of Appeal on Tuesday granted a stay of execution, suspending the implementation of the judgment pending the determination of the substantive issues.

Reacting in a statement posted on his X account, Atiku described the ruling as a welcome development and noted that INEC itself had initiated the application seeking the stay.

“I welcome the Court of Appeal’s decision to stay the execution of the Federal High Court judgment seeking the deregistration of our great party, the ADC, and four other political parties. It is particularly significant that INEC itself initiated the application for the stay,” he said.

The former vice president also expressed concern over what he described as conflicting judicial decisions, warning that such developments were eroding public confidence in the judiciary.

“The disturbing spectacle of judicial contradictions and politically charged rulings playing out in our courts has placed the judiciary under intense public scrutiny.

“As ADC National Chairman, Sen. David Mark, rightly observed, the judiciary itself is now on trial,” he stated.

Atiku further cautioned against using the courts to weaken Nigeria’s democratic process.

“Any attempt to undermine Nigeria’s hard-won democracy through judicial manipulation is a grave danger to the Republic. If our democracy suffers further injury, history will demand accountability from those entrusted with dispensing justice.

“The judiciary still has an opportunity to redeem itself by standing firmly on the side of the Constitution, the rule of law, and the Nigerian people,” he added.

The legal battle over the status of the political parties is expected to continue in the coming weeks as stakeholders prepare for the build-up to the 2027 elections.