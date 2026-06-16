Obi defends ADC, LP exit amid criticism over ‘avoidance’ claims

A video interview has sparked fresh debate after comments made by Peter Obi defending his exits from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Labour Party (LP), saying he leaves political environments he considers hostile.

The remarks were made during the Exclusive Live Conversation with Peter Obi, aired on Nevon HQ, in an interview with journalist Rufai Oseni that has been widely shared on social media.

During the interview, Oseni questioned him over public perception that he avoids internal party conflicts instead of confronting them.

“People say you’re always chickening out of problems, and that’s why you left ADC and couldn’t face Atiku. Same thing with the LP. What’s your reaction?” he asked.

Obi responded that the description reflects how some people interpret his decisions, but said he acts based on conditions he experiences within political groups.

“They’re correct. When people put fire in your house, you don’t stay,” he said.

The comment has drawn mixed reactions online, with supporters describing it as a justification for his political exits, while critics say it shows a pattern of avoiding internal party disputes.

The interview continues to trend across social media, fueling discussion on his political strategy and party history.