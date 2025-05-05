From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Pretoria

At the International Tax Justice Academy (ITJA 2025), held at the University of Pretoria’s Future Africa Campus from May 5–9, 2025, Professor Annet Oguttu, Director of the African Tax Institute, urged African nations to unite against economic and political challenges rooted in colonial divisions.

She stated, “The challenges that have bedeviled Africa since time immemorial stem from the colonial ‘divide and rule’ system… This planted deep mistrust—not only among Africans but also a belief that Western solutions are superior.”

Oguttu, a UN FACTI Panel member, emphasized self-confidence, saying, “African people are beginning to believe in themselves: ‘This can be done.’ We see revenue authorities and civil society standing up.” She noted the African Tax Institute and Tax Justice Network Africa’s roles in training tax professionals to combat illicit financial flows and promote fair taxation.

On the UN Framework Convention on tax matters, Oguttu warned, “Africa has been pushing hard for this framework… But when it came to agreeing on protocols, African countries could not unite.” She urged governments to resist political interference, stating, “We cannot continue to be easily bought or divided… The future of Africa’s economic sovereignty depends on it.”

Praising homegrown expertise, she noted, “Now, many Africans have Masters and PhDs… We understand our realities.” She commended the African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF) for raising billions and fostering cooperation.

Oguttu concluded, “If the UN Framework Convention fails because Africa cannot come together, it will be a stain on our continent.”