From Sola Ojo, Abuja

Barrister Julius Abure, a factional chairman of the Labour Party (LP), on Monday, August 4, 2025, publicly alleged that the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, is acting on a script to destabilise the Labour Party.

Abure made the allegation on his verified X account, posting pictures of critical stakeholders, including himself, Alhaji Umar Farouq, Senator Nenadi Usman, Darlington Nwokocha, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, Governor Alex Otti, and Peter Obi.

He tagged the post, “Notorious INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu working to destabilise the Labour Party.”

The allegation appears linked to INEC’s decision to exclude the Labour Party from participating in the August 16 by-elections in states such as Kaduna, Ebonyi, and Kano.