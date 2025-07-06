From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Umuokoroka kindred of Asa community in Ohaji/Egbema, Imo State, has protested against Waltersmith Petroman Oil Limited, alleging deception and exclusion from the signing of a Freedom To Operate (FTO) agreement and Job Order for oil exploration.

Speaking to reporters during the protest, a community leader, Chief Celestine Azuoma, claimed that the oil company deceived them into signing a document, falsely claiming that they had sold their lands, when in fact they had only leased their land for oil exploration.

The community further alleged that the oil company colluded with some town union leaders to exclude them from the signing process, denying them job opportunities and other benefits.

Azuoma pointed out that the principal landowners want to be included in the signing of the FTO and Job Order, demanding that the contents of the Job Order be made known to them.

Another leader from the community, David Ogbuanu, an octogenarian, while accusing some of their town leaders of sabotaging the agreement, has called on the government to intervene and stop the process until all issues are resolved.