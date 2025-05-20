Afrobeats heartthrob Davido has declared his Igbo heritage after he was called out for being close to those from the southeast tribe.

Daily Sun reported that Davido hosted legendary musician Bright Chimezie in his Lagos home, as seen in a viral video shared online.

Reacting, an X user criticised the singer, warning that he would be betrayed while alleging that Igbos can never be satisfied.

In his response, Davido chose to look lightly on the issue, reminding the disgruntled netizen he is Igbo by blood.

The user identified as @Yakbel penned, “Davido just dey carry Ibo full body, until when dem betray am before e rest, Yoruba boy dey frolick with Ibos in 2025, they want your head and everything you have to belong to them, you can never satisfy Ibos ooo, IBOs are not people you surround yourself with as a Yoruba man.”

Davido replied, “lol I AM IGBO by blood.”