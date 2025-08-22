The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has disclosed that the Ibom Air passenger involved in the recent altercation with the cabin crew has appeared before them.

The development was confirmed by the NCAA Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu.

The update comes after Achimugu took to X to reveal that several NCAA directorates, including Aviation Security, Operations, Licensing and Training Standards, Legal, and Consumer Protection, were collaborating to ensure a transparent and impartial investigation.

“Yesterday in Abuja, the NCAA team met with Julie Edwards and other members of the Ibom Air crew involved in the Comfort Emmanson incident as part of the investigation.

“Later today, Comfort Emmanson, the passenger, will be meeting with the Authority. She is being accompanied by her lawyer,” he stated.

“We have met with her. As we proceed, I will continue to provide updates,” Achimugu added.