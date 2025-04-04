Minister of Works, Engineer Nweze David Umahi has washed his hands off the sufferings of the road users on Independence Bridge in Lagos saying that he did not approve the method of closure of the road by the Federal Controller of Works in charge of Lagos.

According to the minister, the method fell short of the standing practice of the Federal Ministry of Works. However, he accepted responsibility and apologised for the inconveniences the closure has caused the road users.

“Even though I didn’t give the approval, I’m aware of it. We did the design, and we agreed for the rehabilitation to be done. But normally, before a bridge is closed in Lagos, usually I was always contacted, and I was always giving approval. And normally, I would come down to Lagos, and then with the Lagos State Government, we would agree on alternative routes. We announce it for more than two weeks, and then we deploy the right engineering method to do that. And so this time round, we didn’t go through that process, and that’s why we had this hardship. So Mr. President directed I should come down to Lagos and stay here until this problem is solved.

“I’m not going until the bridge is fully restored. We will work day and night to restore it, and then, we all together, will evaluate it. I thank Lagosians for their patience. And I apologise again and again, first to my boss, Mr. President, that this hardship caused Lagosians is not the intention, but we meant well” he said

Umahi said this when he visited the Independence bridge in Lagos where the government is rehabilitating the bridge.

He admonished all Federal Controllers of Works nationwide to heed the construction standards and never to close road without obtaining approval from the Minister of Works.

Giving insight into the massive construction going on under the Renewed Hope administration, the minister stated that over 260 critical federal road projects are going on nationwide in line with the Renewed Hope agenda of stimulating sustainable economic growth through aggressive road infrastructure development, and for this he thanked the president immensely.

” I want to use this opportunity to say that no Controller of Works and no engineer in the Ministry of Works should close the road or close any bridge without getting permission through the permanent secretary to me. And then approval is given in writing. And, of course, for Federal Emergency Road Management Agency (FERMA), the managing director (MD) and the Permanent Secretary must go through the Minister of State. And if it’s going to cause a major gridlock, the Minister of State will let me know. So, I will visit the place, and then we’ll use a technical solution and deploy a better method statement.

“So, we have over 260 major projects that the president is intervening on across the entire geo-political zones. Some of them are new projects, and some others are inherited ongoing projects” he said, noting that some of the bridges have stayed for donkey years without adequate maintenance and commended the president for his administration’s timely intervention on the maintenance and rehabilitation of the bridges.

“On Carter Bridge and Third Mainland Bridge, the underwater works, and the superstructure, Julius Berger is working on them. As we talk now, we are understudying what is happening with our pipes inside the water. Within the next two weeks, we’ll come up with the solution to handle it. That’s why we presently closed the Third Mainland Bridge against heavy truck, so that we’ll be able to solve the problem of what is happening inside the water once and for all” Umahi stated

ENDS