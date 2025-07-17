In what could be described as a milestone season, the 10th edition of Nigerian Idol came to a close on Sunday night with unforgettable performances, musical excellence and historic victory for the winner.

It was, indeed, a night of fulfilled dreams as Purp, the electrifying vocal powerhouse, emerged as the winner of the music reality show, sponsored by Bigi.

With the theme: ‘Rise to Victory’, Purp captivated millions of viewers across Nigeria and beyond with her vocal brilliance, emotive performances and unwavering drive, securing her place among Nigeria’s music superstars.

The thrilling finale saw Purp edge out fellow finalist Raymu in a dazzling display of talent, charisma and poise, bringing the 10-week musical journey to a memorable climax.

With this win, Purp took home not only the coveted title, but also a life-changing prize package including N30 million, brand-new car, music recording contract, DStv Explora, and the opportunity to launch a flourishing music career.

In her remarks at the grand finale, Bisola Tejumola, Head of General Entertainment at MultiChoice Nigeria, said: “Tonight marks a truly historic moment on the Nigerian Idol stage. After several exciting seasons, we are proud to crown a phenomenal female winner, one who embodies the power, passion and resilience of women in music. To our winner, Purp, congratulations! You have not only earned this title, but also made a bold and inspiring statement about representation and possibility. I would also like to sincerely appreciate all past winners and runners-up who joined us this evening. Your presence reflects the enduring legacy Nigerian Idol has built over the past decade.”

As MultiChoice celebrates this landmark 10th season, the company reaffirms its pride in championing a platform that continues to spotlight, support and elevate Nigeria’s brightest musical talents.