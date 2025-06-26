From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Omooba Dotun Babayemi, has rejoiced with Muslims across the country on the beginning of the Islamic New Year, Hijrah 1447AH.

In his congratulatory message issued by his media office, Babayemi, who described the new year as “a new and glorious phase,” stated that the commencement of the New Year was another opportunity for spiritual renewal, commitment, and dedication to Allah’s commandments.

While commending Muslim brothers and sisters for always being peaceful in their conduct, Babayemi stressed that it was high time adherents became more prayerful and practical, not only for the sustenance of the country but for its all-round growth.

“It’s a thing of joy to note that it has pleased Almighty Allah to spare our lives to witness this Islamic New Year, which is Hijrah 1447. It’s a great opportunity, and it’s not for nothing. Let’s make the best use of it by bringing to bear the lessons and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW),” he advised.

“Hijrah is another given period of renewal, reflection, and dedication towards launching into a New Year with renewed vigour to achieve better than the previous year for the betterment of ourselves and the society,” Babayemi said.

While urging Muslims to continue to remember the country and the state in their prayers, Babayemi appealed for religious harmony to further cement the peaceful coexistence in society, which could help speed up its development as desired.