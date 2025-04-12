From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The spokesperson of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Emma Powerful, has said that recent attacks on some communities in the Southeast by Fulani herdsmen, have justified the predictions of the leader of the group, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

He recalled that Kanu had often through his Radio Biafra warned of the attacks now being carried out by herders in most part of the country. Powerful said: “Kanu’s prophecies regarding the incursion of herdsmen into all Nigerian communities and several other matters have come to pass. It is often said, ‘a prophet receives no respect in his home.’

“In 2014, the IPOB leader, stated on Radio Biafra that: “Fulani herdsmen will take control of Nigeria, and the government will remain inactive.” This aligns perfectly with what we are observing today among other forecasts he made.

“In 2016, he also forecast that Bola Ahmed Tinubu would become president after the Buhari administration, and at that time, nobody had envisioned that Tinubu would run for the election, much less win.

“All these forecasts and numerous others are extraordinary for a divinely chosen prophet who is looked down upon by some powers in Nigeria. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu stressed that Nigeria is beyond salvation and no one can restore Nigeria. “Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, since 2014, has cautioned Nigerians to ready themselves for the violent incursion of terrorists. Numerous people referred to him by offensive names and failed to heed his warnings. Currently, every corner of Nigeria is under assault by terrorists, with no military, DSS, or police intervention to protect the citizens. “Nigerian government must unconditionally free the divinely inspired Kanu, and extend an apology to him and IPOB.”