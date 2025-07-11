By Doris Obinna

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) has called for a national shift from mere awareness to intentional and inclusive action for individuals living with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

The call came as the company announced the 2025 edition of its 15th annual autism conference, themed, “From Awareness to Action: 15 Years of Advancing Autism Inclusion,” which will take place from July 15 to 19 across two locations in Lagos; Muson Centre, Onikan and Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lagos on Thursday, the Chief Executive Officer, GTCO, Segun Agbaje, emphasized the importance of moving beyond awareness to implementing meaningful support systems. He noted that the initiative, launched through the company’s Orange Ribbon Initiative, has grown into a transformative force in the fight for autism inclusion.

“What started as a simple but focused effort has grown to shape how we advocate, how we listen, and how we respond. This is the foundation upon which the Autism Programme is built; one that champions acceptance, encourages early intervention, and advocates for a future where every child is given the opportunity to thrive.”

Agbaje underscored that inclusion should extend beyond policy statements or occasional events, stating, “This 15th-year milestone is a reaffirmation of our commitment; a reminder that inclusion and acceptance is a responsibility, and that progress is measured not only by policies and programmes but by the everyday opportunities we create for every child and individual.”

The GTCO Autism Programme offers a wide range of support, including annual conferences, free one-on-one consultations with both local and international autism specialists, panel discussions, and training sessions for caregivers, educators, and healthcare professionals.

Reflecting on the programme’s growth over the years, Agbaje noted that thousands of individuals with ASD and their families have benefited from the initiative. “The knowledge shared through our conferences has become a tool for transformation for many,” he said.

While acknowledging the communication and social challenges faced by individuals with autism, Agbaje also highlighted their unique abilities. “We are motivated by these observations to assist with their challenges while fostering their creative talents and other aspirations.”

He expressed appreciation to the programme’s local and international partners, including Autism Compassion Africa (Ghana), Behaviorprise Consulting (Canada), The Colour of Autism Foundation (USA), and Nigeria’s Yaba and Aro Neuropsychiatric Hospitals. “The Orange Ribbon Initiative could not support persons on the autism spectrum and their families without the continuing collaborative efforts of many individuals and organisations,” he said.

Also, Chief Communication Officer, GTCO, Oyinade Adegite, highlighting the evolution of the initiative, which she described as a lifeline for families navigating the challenges of autism, added that so far, over 5,000 families have benefited from the consultation clinics, many of whom would never have accessed assessments otherwise. “We’ve gone from awareness to tangible action, reaching communities in Lagos, Abeokuta, and even Ghana.”

She revealed that GTCO is consolidating years of internal data to publish a comprehensive impact report. “Our data shows we’ve touched over 5,000 families. But beyond numbers, we’ve changed perceptions, challenging stigma and bringing children out of hiding,” she added.

The briefing further featured testimonies from professionals and parents who have benefited from the Orange Ribbon Initiative. A Speech-Language Pathologist, Dr. Grace Bamgboye, commended GTCO for helping to dismantle stigma around developmental delays. “When I began this work, children with special needs were hidden away. People would ask, ‘How will you feed yourself as a therapist?’ But today, parents bring babies as young as 11 months.”

Bamgboye stressed the need to localise autism care and address cultural misconceptions. “Autism is neurological, not spiritual. In Nigeria, grandparents are often key decision-makers. We must speak their language literally and culturally.” She pointed out persistent myths blaming autism on causes like snail consumption during pregnancy or spiritual attacks, urging a shift toward evidence-based support.

According to her, there is no known cause for autism. “It’s time we stopped blaming parents or prescribing flogging as therapy. The focus now is action, not speculation,” she added.

An international advocate, Solape Azazi, recalled her personal journey that began with attending the conference eight years ago. “I walked into this space not knowing where to turn. I said, ‘My child has autism.’ That was the start of my healing and advocacy. Today, I support not just my son but many others,” she shared.

On her part, international behaviour analyst, Osezusi Bolodeoku added that the 2025 edition of the conference will be highly practical and rooted in everyday realities. “Not everyone can afford to see a therapist. This year, we’re meeting parents where they are; right in their kitchens and living rooms. Early intervention changed my son’s life. He was delayed at 17 months. Today, you’d never guess.”

This year’s annual conference will bring together both local and international experts in autism care, including speech pathologists, behavioural analysts, clinical psychologists, psychiatrists, and advocates. Speakers included, founder of The Color of Autism Foundation (USA), Camille Proctor; board-certified behaviour analyst, Lanre Duyile; Professor of Psychiatrist, Mashudat Bello-Mojeed; voice actor and autism advocate, Remi Olutimayin among others.