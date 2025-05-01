By Sunday Ani

The United Nigeria Front (UNF) has condemned the administration of President Bola Tinubu, citing disastrous economic policies, escalating insecurity, widespread poverty and a failure to deliver on critical promises to the Nigerian people.

A statement by the group’s national leader, Dr. Ben Ugwu accused the Tinubu-led government of implementing harsh and misguided economic strategies that have plunged millions into poverty, driven unemployment to new heights, and worsened the hunger crisis across the nation. “The administration’s policies have devastated small businesses, scared away direct foreign investment and brought untold hardship to the ordinary Nigerian,” the group declared.

It also drew attention to the persistent violence and killings in states such as Benue, Plateau and Borno, criticising the government’s inability to curb insecurity. “The blood of innocent Nigerians continues to be shed daily while the Federal Government remains ineffective and indifferent,” the statement read.

The group condemned what it called ‘the brazen violation of federal character principles’ through the lopsided appointments that favour certain regions at the expense of national unity. It noted that this approach has dangerously eroded trust among Nigeria’s diverse ethnic and religious groups.

Further highlighting the gravity of the situation, the UNF expressed concern over the massive migration of Nigerian youths seeking better opportunities abroad, saying, “The alarming rate at which our brightest talents are leaving the country is a damning indictment of a government that has utterly failed to inspire hope or create meaningful opportunities.”

On the government’s failure to implement meaningful developmental projects, UNF criticised the administration for its lack of vision and creativity. “Basic amenities like electricity, healthcare and clean water, quality education remains inaccessible to most Nigerians. Instead of delivering on its promises, the government has overseen a continuous decline in the standard of living,” it lamented.

It affirmed its commitment to working with any individual or political platform genuinely dedicated to rebuilding the nation, saying, “We are ready to align with all forces committed to improving basic infrastructure, uplifting the welfare of our people and driving sustainable economic growth. Nigeria’s future must not be sacrificed on the altar of incompetence and indifference.”

It called for urgent, collective action to rescue the nation, warning that the current trajectory would only lead to further instability and suffering if unchecked.