From Ben Dunno, Warri

Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has extolled the leadership quality of Olu of Warri, His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse lll, saying his reign has brought equity, justice, fair play and promotion of culture of the people.

Governor Oborevwori stated this in a speech delivered yesterday during the fourth Coronation Anniversary of Olu held at Aghofen Palace Ground in Warri South Local Government Area of the state.

He noted that since His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse lll, took over the mantle of leadership of the Kingdom August, 2021, his reign has brought peace, unity and oneness among the people of the kingdom.

According to him, “His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse lll leadership is well guided by vision and integrity which has been a powerful force of transformation in the kingdom”.

“I salute the Monarch whose reign has become a beckon of peace, unity and purposeful leadership. You have not only fostered harmony within Warri Kingdom, but projected a progressive inclusion of Itsekiris nation”, he said.

He acknowledged that monarch’s global outlook has equally advanced the fortune and frontier of Warri Kingdom by building bilateral partnership and open doors for investment not only for the kingdom but Delta State at large.

His words; “You have strengthened Warri space as an economic hub that enhances Delta State attractions to the international communities”.

Governor Oborevwori said the creative and innovative ideas in leadership in Olu’s leadership has fallen inline with Delta State More Agenda which has brought about sustainable growth, prosperity and opportunity for all Deltans and therefore, the government reaffirmed its determination to support the traditional institutions to enable peace and progress in the state.

The Governor who was represented by the Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, said on the behalf of Deltans, he prayed God Almighty to grant His Majesty wisdom, strength and good health to lead the people to greater heights.

On his part, the Olu of Warri, His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse lll, sued for unity among the people in the kingdom. According to him, if the people must have the progress which they clamour, there must be unity and oneness and avoid the “pull him down” syndrome among the people.

He said God Almighty has already blessed them, adding that, this can be actualizes if they support one another.

He said:” As a father, l encourage you all, let us continue to be kind to one another.Let us be supportive to each other, be our brothers keeper.”

According to him, the people still have a long way to go, but they should remain focused, determined and resolute to ensure that affairs and the direction of the Itsekiris as a nation does not deviate from the path of progress adding, the so long the people align with their responsibilities, the people must experience God’s favour.

His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse lll said for there to be peace and unity among the people, the agrived in the kingdom should show true repentance and stop justifying their action. He said:” As much we all desire peace and unity, it has to on the right foundation of repentance,. without which,.true reconciliation can not occur”.

The Royal Father promised to always ensure that the Kingdom is moved to the next level of progress and prosperity.

The programme which was attended by sons and daughters of Iwere land and dignitaries across the globe saw homage paying by communities of the Warri Kingdom.

Caption; Picture of the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III.