A fresh warning has been issued by the Lagos government to residents in parts of Lekki, Ikorodu, and Ajegunle following the recent heavy rainfall in the state.

Speaking on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’, Environment Commissioner Tokunbo Wahab advised those residing in the aforementioned locations to relocate to the highlands to avoid being victims of flooding.

“Those around the Ajilete axis of Lagos, that’s Ajegunle, they have to move. Those around the coastline of Ikorodu, Majidu, have to move. Some areas around the Lekki corridor, too, not all.

“Epe had always been safe, Mushin will be safe, Ikeja will be safe,” Wahab said, adding a warning to those in Isheri, OPIC area of the state, to remain alert.

The commissioner also disclosed that, as a coastal city, Lagos is exposed to the vagaries of climate change and will experience flash flooding in 2025.

“For those who stay in the lowland of Lagos, they have to move to the upland pending when the rain recedes,” he noted.