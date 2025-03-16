From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, has been honoured with the 2024 Woman of the Year Award by Independent Newspapers.

According to a statement issued by her media, Olubusola Kukoyi, the award recognised her contributions as the First Lady, a former legislator, and wife of a governor.

Represented by Hajia Fatima Tajudeen Abass, wife of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mrs Tinubu dedicated the award to all Nigerian women, youth, and children, thanking the Independent Newspapers for the honor.

Other notable awardees include Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State as Man of the Year and Chief Bisi Akande, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The awards were presented by Chief Olabode George at the Independent Awards 2024 Gala Night in Lagos.