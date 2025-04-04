The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu officially declaring the African Women Club Volleyball Championship open in Abuja.

Senator Tinubu enjoined the athletes to see themselves as Ambassadors of the sports and of the limitless potentials that lie in African women.

The tournament, she said “is a testament to the strength and commitment of African women who continue to break barriers and inspire the vision of future generations.”

“To the athletes participating at this tournament, you are all winners,” she added.

The First Lady particularly appreciates the Confederation of African Volleyball for choosing Nigeria as host of the tournament.

“I thank Confederation of African Volleyball for choosing Nigeria to host this tournament. Your confidence in our ability to provide a conducive environment for this championship is a confirmation of Nigeria’s reputation as a destination for international sporting events.”

“Under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu we have witnessed unprecedented reforms aimed at enhancing women’s participation in governance, economics and societal development.”