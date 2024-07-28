By Kunle Olafioye

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has advised Africa’s wealthiest man, Aliko Dangote to seek the face of God, saying that the storm isn’t yet over regarding the crisis he is currently facing on his multi-billion naira refinery.

In a statement signed by his media office, Primate Ayodele narrated how he sent a prominent northern traditional ruler to deliver a message to Dangote that he would have a confrontation with the government regarding his refinery.

He explained that his prophecy was to warn him ahead of the danger ,but his message was ignored.

The prophet revealed that the refinery will help Nigeria’s economy, but some powerful people will not want it to stand.

“Before the incident, I sent a very prominent northern traditional ruler to tell him that the government would fight him. I also made a video about it, it has come to pass and I want to advise that people should not take prophecy with levity. It is to warn you against an impediment, danger and maybe it’s because I am not a Muslim, that’s why he ignored my warning. The same way I warned against a gang-up regarding Glo.

“The storm isn’t over for Dangote, they don’t want that refinery to succeed, there are people behind it in order to frustrate his effort. Let him seek the face of the Lord so that he can have continuity in the refinery, there are still challenges ahead. Despite the fact that the refinery will boost the economy, some people will not want it to stand,” he said.

The popular seer knocked the Nigerian government for fighting indigenous companies like Dangote despite the fact that Nigeria has a very bad economy.

He expressed surprise at how the government is trying to discourage indigenous companies like Dangote and others and prefers to support foreign companies that will further dampen Nigeria’s economy.

“If the government starts fighting indigenous companies, how do we expect to grow? We have to encourage indigenous companies and having Dangote refinery will create more employment opportunities. I don’t know why they are trying to sabotage the refinery because it’s a blessing to Nigeria. The government should support these people. We also have Innoson motors and instead of supporting foreign countries, why not give Innoson the full support?

“These are the people who can make the economy smile, I see no reason Dangote should not be licensed or joking with this multi-billion naira project. It is time to put ethnicity aside.

“Although Dangote is a businessman and his fuel may not make any serious difference, there won’t be scarcity anymore and it will create more jobs for Nigerians,” the primate said.