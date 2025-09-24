Says no project will be abandoned

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Federal Government of Nigeria through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (Tetfund), has inaugurated N3,822,542,676.40 worth of projects including the Senate building at the Osun State University (Uniosun).

The Chairman of Tetfund Board of Trustees, Hon Aminu Bello Masari, who inaugurated the projects at the Osogbo campus of the university on Wednesday, during the 15th convocation of the university, disclosed that Tetfund, through its interventions, has allocated a total of N14,107,175,623.11, out of which a total of N10,554,366,446.14 have been accessed, leaving a balance of N3,552,809,176.97, most of which are already committed.

“You may wish to know also that from the start of Tetfund interventions to this university shortly after its enlistment in 2006, the Fund has allocated a total of N14,107,175,623.11, out of which a total of N10,554,366,446.14 have been accessed, leaving a balance of N3,552,809,176.97, most of which are already committed,” Masari said.

He vowed that no project would be abandoned, urging the beneficiary to ensure adequate protection and proper maintenance of the projects.

“As a Board, we are resolutely committed to ensuring that no projects of the Fund are abandoned, and this is why, in very recent time, we convened a meeting of beneficiary institutions with challenges of completing their projects with a view to finding common grounds and ways to completing them,” Masari said.

Managing Director of Waslat Engineering Ltd, Ismail Adigun, said the iconic Senate building comprises a 500-capacity relaxation centre, 58 offices and one large store on the ground floor; 32 offices, 2 conference rooms, 250 capacity pavilion senate chamber on the first floor; and 150 capacity Council Chamber, 12 executive offices, 2 executive conference rooms on the second floor and an attic that comprises all offices in the Chancellor, including the Vice-Chancellor Office and Council Office.

“The building comes with all associated external works, full furnishing, two elevators, and electricity generating plant,” Adigun added.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof Clement Adebooye, commended the Tetfund for the trust reposed in the university, assuring that the university will continue to ensure proper utilisation of their funds.

The Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (Tetfund), Arc Sonny Echono, who delivered the 15th convocation lecture of the university titled: “Digital transformation in higher education: Building skills in graduates for global competitiveness,” posited that the success of Nigeria’s higher education system in this digital age will depend on its ability to produce graduates who are innovation-driven, locally relevant, and globally competitive.

Represented by the Tetfund Director of Monitoring and Evaluation, Arc Babatunde Olajide, Echono said, “To keep pace with global trends, the institutions; government, industry, and development partners must collaborate and act in synergy to ensure Nigeria’s position as a leader in Africa’s knowledge economy.

“Digital transformation remains the pathway to resilience, relevance, and shared prosperity in the 21st century,” Echono added.