By Damiete Braide

In a significant turn of events for Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, the Federal Government has successfully brokered a peaceful resolution between Sterling Oil Exploration & Energy Production Company Limited (SEEPCO) and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN). This development brings an end to months of tension and disagreement, reinforcing a renewed commitment to industrial harmony and sustainable growth in the industry.

The resolution, finalized on June 4, 2025, follows a series of government-facilitated meetings and negotiations that began earlier in the year. These engagements were coordinated under the supervision of key institutions, including the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), and NNPC Limited. According to a source within the ministry, multiple rounds of discussions were held to address outstanding matters between the parties, leading to what has now been described as a “constructive and amicable resolution.”

At the core of the agreement is a shared vision to maintain industrial peace, promote national productivity targets, and improve the welfare of oil and gas sector employees. Both Sterling Oil and PENGASSAN agreed to adhere strictly to federal laws and existing industry regulations moving forward, setting a strong foundation for sustained collaboration.

Sterling Oil emphasized its continued commitment to regulatory compliance, capacity development for Nigerian professionals, and open, transparent engagement with all stakeholders. The company also reaffirmed its willingness to resolve issues through internal mechanisms rather than through public confrontation or prolonged disputes.

In turn, PENGASSAN acknowledged the positive steps taken by the company and expressed readiness to work more closely with management in addressing concerns affecting its members. Both sides recognized the value of maintaining mutual respect and building a culture of proactive dialogue that prioritizes long-term stability.

Sterling Oil expressed its gratitude to the leadership of PENGASSAN and the involved government bodies for playing critical roles in facilitating a fair and forward-thinking resolution. The company views the outcome as a major step in restoring trust and fostering an environment of cooperation across the industry.

This resolution not only resolves a pressing dispute but also signals a broader commitment to responsible partnership and sustainable development within Nigeria’s energy sector. It serves as a model for conflict resolution and industry collaboration, demonstrating the effectiveness of government-led dialogue in aligning corporate and labor interests for national benefit.