Ondo: Traditional ruler kidnapped by gunmen, police launch manhunt

Fresh concerns over insecurity in Ondo State have emerged following the abduction of a traditional ruler, Adeniyi Adelana, by armed men who stormed his residence in Ode Oriya community, Owo Local Government Area.

The incident occurred on Saturday night when the attackers reportedly invaded the community and forcefully whisked the 60-year-old monarch into a nearby forest after attacking his home.

Confirming the development, the Ondo State Police Command said it had launched an intensive rescue operation to secure the monarch’s release and apprehend those behind the abduction.

Police spokesperson, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, disclosed that the gunmen, numbering about six, struck under the cover of darkness and escaped through bush paths leading out of the community.

According to him, security operatives moved swiftly to the area after receiving a distress call.

“The Ondo State Police Command has launched a coordinated rescue operation following the abduction of a community leader by suspected kidnappers in Ode Oriya Village, Owo Local Government Area of the state.

“Preliminary reports indicate that at about 8:05 pm on the reported date, a group of approximately six armed men stormed the residence of Mr Adeniyi Adelana, aged 60, the Baale of Ode Oriya Village.

“The assailants reportedly invaded the premises under the cover of darkness and forcefully whisked the victim away through a nearby bush path to an unknown destination.

“Upon receipt of the distress report, the Divisional Police Officer, B Division, Owo, immediately mobilised a combined team of police operatives and other security personnel to the scene.

“The area was swiftly secured, and a preliminary assessment of the crime scene was conducted as part of ongoing investigative efforts.”

The police also confirmed that the monarch’s wife sustained a gunshot wound during the attack. She was rescued and rushed to a medical facility, where she is receiving treatment.

“She was promptly rescued and taken to a nearby medical facility, where she is currently receiving treatment and responding positively to medical care.”

Jimoh said security personnel have intensified search efforts across forests and suspected escape routes around Owo and neighbouring communities.

“A comprehensive search-and-rescue operation was activated, with security operatives combing nearby forests, bush paths, and suspected escape routes in a determined effort to track the movement of the kidnappers, secure the victim’s safe release, and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“Tactical deployments have also been strengthened across the area and adjoining communities to enhance operational effectiveness.”

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Felix Ohagwu, has directed all tactical units and intelligence teams to intensify operations aimed at rescuing the traditional ruler and arresting the kidnappers.

“The command remains resolute in its commitment to ensuring that the victim is reunited safely with his family while all those involved face the full weight of the law.”

The latest incident adds to growing concerns over the increasing cases of kidnapping across parts of the South-West, with residents urging security agencies to strengthen surveillance and protect vulnerable rural communities.