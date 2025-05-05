From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Sylvester Ezeokenwa, National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), declared that Onitsha’s political structures are united in supporting Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s re-election for the November 8, 2025, Anambra governorship election.

Speaking at a mega rally on May 4, at Godwin Achebe Stadium, Fegge, Onitsha South LGA, Ezeokenwa predicted Soludo would secure at least 100,000 votes from the area due to his “unprecedented developmental strides.”

Ezeokenwa highlighted unified support from traders, footballers, students, clergy, church groups, women, and youth, stating, “No local government will surpass Onitsha South in delivering votes for you… We shall deliver them by noon on Election Day.”

He vowed APGA would win all 21 local governments and 326 wards, citing Soludo’s infrastructure achievements, including 18 roads in Onitsha South.

Criticising APC candidate Nicholas Ukachukwu, Ezeokenwa called him a “desperate Abuja politician” and regretted APGA’s 2019 senatorial ticket to him, predicting Ukachukwu’s defeat even in his Osumenyi ward, Nnewi South.

Former APGA Chairman Victor Oye described Soludo’s achievements as “divinely orchestrated,” predicting a “walkover” victory due to Soludo’s transformative governance.

Soludo, unopposed in APGA’s April 5, 2025, primary, polled 3,168 of 3,172 valid votes, retaining Deputy Governor Onyekachukwu Ibezim. Ezeokenwa, affirmed as APGA Chairman by the Supreme Court in November 2024, urged Anambra residents to vote massively for Soludo.