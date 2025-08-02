By Emma Jemegah

In a recent interview before the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco, former Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum made disparaging comments about current coach Justin Madugu’s ability to lead the team to victory.

However, sources close to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have come forward to reveal a different narrative.

Contrary to Waldrum’s claims of being owed 14 months’ salary, NFF insiders claim that he begged to have his contract renewed and lead the Falcons to Morocco, where the team ultimately won their 10th title.

The NFF sources deny any interference in Waldrum’s job, stating that they supported him throughout his tenure.

The sources suggest that Waldrum’s podcast interview was an attempt to cover his own shortcomings and create discord between the NFF and the players. They question Waldrum’s motives, asking why he would talk down his former assistant, Justin Madugu, who succeeded where he failed.

The NFF sources reveal that they tried to mend fences with Waldrum on several occasions, but his difficult nature ultimately led to the decision to let him go. Madugu, his former assistant, took over and led the team to victory in Morocco.

The NFF said it remains committed to creating an enabling environment for coaches to thrive, regardless of their background. They acknowledge their obligation to represent Nigeria well and will continue to support their teams.

According to the sources, as the Super Falcons celebrate their 10th WAFCON title and the NFF’s side of the story sheds new light on the circumstances surrounding Waldrum’s departure, it’s time for Waldrum to apologise to Madugu and acknowledge his success where he failed.