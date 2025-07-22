By Seyi Babalola

Bryan Mbeumo has acknowledged that he made up his mind after learning about Manchester United’s interest.

According to Mbeumo, he was a Manchester United fan as a youngster and couldn’t pass up the opportunity to transfer to Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old will cost United about £71 million.

Other Premier League teams like Arsenal, Tottenham, Newcastle and Chelsea are believed to have been keen on Mbeumo.

But the Cameroon international insists there was never a chance of him signing for another club.

He said: “As soon as I knew there was a chance to join Manchester United, I had to take the opportunity to sign for the club of my dreams – the team whose shirt I wore growing up.

“I know that I have the spirit and character to reach another level here, learning from Ruben Amorim and playing alongside world-class players.”