By Seyi Babalola

The 2024/2025 Premier League season witnessed several interesting moments in football history.

From the unpredictable match results to the clubs that finished in the top five positions, coupled with those sent to the relegation zone, fans and pundits witnessed great moments of football this season.

The Premier League has long been a showcase for exceptional talent from all around the world, and Nigerian players are no exception.

Their skill, versatility, and devotion have helped them become major personalities in the league’s history.

Daily Sun brings to you the top 5 Nigerian players in the 2024/25 season in the EPL:

1. Ola Aina (Nottingham Forest)

Temitayo Olufisayo Olaoluwa “Ola” Aina has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League this season.

The full-back joined Nottingham Forest in July 2023 after leaving Torino and has since established himself as a key player for the club.

2. Alex Iwobi (Fulham)

Alex Iwobi has continued to impress since making his move to Fulham.

The versatile midfielder is known for his creativity and work ethic, contributing significantly to his team’s attacking play.

Iwobi’s vision and ability to link up with teammates have made him a vital cog in Fulham’s midfield.

3. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City)

Though Leicester City’s fortunes have fluctuated, having been relegated from the Premier League, Wilfred Ndidi remains one of the most reliable defensive midfielders in the team.

Known for his exceptional tackling and ball-winning abilities, Ndidi provides a solid foundation for Leicester’s midfield. His consistency and leadership qualities continue to shine.

4. Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest)

Another Nottingham Forest star, Taiwo Awoniyi, has formed a formidable partnership with Ola Aina.

The striker’s strength, speed, and clinical finishing have made him a key figure in Forest’s attacking setup.

5. Calvin Bassey (Fulham)

Calvin Bassey has quickly established himself as one of Fulham’s most reliable defenders since his arrival at the club from Ajax.

His strength, pace, and improving ball-playing abilities make him a modern defender well-suited for the demands of Premier League football.