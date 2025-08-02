By Seyi Babalola

Tottenham Hotspur captain Heung-min Son has announced that he will leave Spurs this summer transfer window after ten years.

Son revealed this during a news conference ahead of Tottenham’s pre-season friendly against Newcastle United on Sunday at the Seoul World Cup stadium.

The South Korea international also thanked all Tottenham fans for showing him love through out his time at the club as he spoke to the media alongside Tottenham manager Thomas Frank.

“I leave this club as a man. Thanks to all the Spurs fans who’ve given me so much love,” the 33-year-old said.

“The main reason is I’ve achieved everything I can at Tottenham and I need a new environment for a fresh challenge.”

Son moved to Tottenham from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen back in 2015.

In May this year, Son won the UEFA Europa League trophy, thanks to a 1-0 victory against Manchester United in the final.

Major League Soccer, MLS, side Los Angeles FC has been heavily linked with a move to sign Son this summer.