The Enugu State Police Command has announced the arrest of two suspects and the recovery of four locally fabricated firearms in a series of intelligence-led operations across the state.

According to the Command, the operations, which also yielded ammunition and other incriminating exhibits, are part of sustained efforts to rid Enugu of violent crime and criminal activity.

Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, September 9, said operatives acted swiftly on credible intelligence between 3rd and 6th September.

He said: “In one of the operations, on 6th September 2025, at about 4:00 p.m., operatives of the Command’s Anti-Cultism Tactical Squad, working with members of the Neighbourhood Watch Group, raided a criminal hideout in Ameke Ngwo, Udi Local Government Area.

“On sighting the operatives, a group of suspected criminals fled, abandoning a bag. A search of the bag led to the recovery of two locally fabricated firearms: one triple-barrelled pistol and one single-barrelled pistol.”

In another incident, Ndukwe said, operatives on night patrol from Abakpa Police Division arrested a young man for causing public disturbance.

“On 5th September 2025 at about 11:05 p.m., one Peter Kalu, male, aged 26, of Enugu, was apprehended. A search conducted on him led to the recovery of a locally fabricated imitation pistol,” he stated.

The Command also confirmed the arrest of another suspect in Nsukka zone after being rescued from mob action.

“On 3rd September 2025 at about 11:00 p.m., operatives of Umabor Police Division, working with local vigilantes, rescued and arrested one Ugwu Collins, male, aged 23, from an angry mob.

“The suspect, who was unlawfully in possession of a locally fabricated double-barrelled pistol loaded with a live cartridge, was alleged to have violently threatened a male victim. He further confessed to being a member of the Black Axe Confraternity,” Ndukwe said.

The Police spokesperson explained that discreet investigations into the separate cases are ongoing, with the suspects expected to be charged to court once enquiries are concluded.

Reacting to the breakthroughs, the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, Bitrus Giwa, commended the officers involved for what he described as “swift and decisive action.”

He reassured residents of the Command’s “unwavering commitment to sustained operations against criminals in the state,” while urging citizens to remain vigilant and cooperative.