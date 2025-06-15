From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Stakeholders and leaders from Enugu North Senatorial District and Isi-Uzo Local Government Area have resolved to drive the transformation of the Nsukka Economic Zone into a regional powerhouse capable of contributing 60 per cent of Enugu State’s $30 billion GDP target by 2031.

This resolution was part of a communique issued at the end of the Nsukka Economic Development and Investment Forum (NEDIF), held at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

The document was signed by the President and Director General of the Nsukka Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NSCCIMA), Sam Otoboeze and Uche Nnadi, respectively.

“The Forum resolved to work towards making the Nsukka Economic Zone contribute not less than 60 percent of the State GDP.

“This vision shall be achieved through a coordinated private sector-led and government-enabled strategy, leveraging our competitive and comparative advantages in productivity, innovation and connectivity,” the communique declared.

It described the zone as “an important and under-leveraged development axis in Enugu State with vast economic and investment potential,” and called for “inclusive and broad-based development through deliberate investments in economic infrastructure, industrialisation, human capital development, and support for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).”

To achieve this, the forum said NSCCIMA would “collaborate with the State Government and other stakeholders to ensure the designation of the Nsukka Economic Zone as a priority development corridor in the State Development Plan and Investment Strategy.”

The communiqué also stated that the Chamber would “establish a Joint Investment Facilitation Desk with key public and private sector stakeholders to remove barriers to investment,” and “develop a robust investment roadmap, implementation framework, and monitoring and evaluation dashboard.”

It recommended that “NSCCIMA Women Wing should take the lead in promoting entrepreneurship among women,” and charged traditional and religious leaders to “use their platforms to promote economic renewal, positive mindset reorientation and productive engagement of the youth.”

The forum also agreed to “institutionalise the Nsukka Economic Development and Investment Forum as an annual event,” and expressed appreciation to “all partners, sponsors, speakers, moderators, rapporteurs and participants who contributed to the success of the 2025 Forum.”

“The journey to transform Nsukka into a regional economic powerhouse begins now,” the communique said.

Other strategic steps outlined include the planting of 10 million economic trees, establishment of a permanent trade fair complex and a commodity exchange market, and the revitalization of abandoned agricultural projects in the region.

The forum also emphasised the importance of engaging local government councils in economic planning and execution, and encouraged the hosting of high-impact events such as Nsukka TEDx and a tourism initiative dubbed “Detty December” to boost local enterprise and visitor traffic.

Speaking, a former economic adviser to President Olusegun Obasanjo, Professor Osita Ogbu, emphasised the need for a fundamental shift in mindset among stakeholders in order to drive sustainable development.

He stressed that without addressing attitudinal change, economic policies and programmes would be limited in impact.