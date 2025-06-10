By Adekunle Martins

In a decisive move to strengthen the foundations of Delta State’s socio-economic growth and sustainability, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori on Thursday signed into law seven key bills, most notably the Delta State Electricity Power Sector Bill, 2024, which is being hailed as a potential game-changer in the state’s drive toward industrialization and energy autonomy.

The signing ceremony, held at the Government House in Asaba, marked a significant legislative milestone under the Oborevwori administration. The governor’s action reflects his unwavering commitment to the MORE Agenda, a blueprint focused on Meaningful development, Opportunities for all, Realistic reforms, and Enhanced peace and security.

Top among the new laws is the Delta State Electricity Power Sector Bill, 2024, which seeks to create a liberalized, investment-friendly environment for power generation, transmission, and distribution in the state. With the recent constitutional amendment that allows states to generate and distribute electricity within their territories, Delta is now taking full advantage of this opportunity to stimulate growth.

“We have now provided the legal framework to unlock a plethora of investment opportunities in power,” Governor Oborevwori stated. “Power is very key, and I can tell you today that we have the population and now the legal framework for investment to thrive. The state is now open for investments.”

The bill is expected to catalyze development by reducing dependency on the national grid, improving electricity access for homes, businesses, and industries, and enhancing productivity across the board. In an economy where reliable power remains a barrier to development, this bold step places Delta among the most forward-thinking sub-national entities in Nigeria.

The signing of the electricity bill was complemented by six other progressive laws, each crafted to address sector-specific challenges while aligning with the broader vision of inclusive and sustainable development.

Delta State Physical and Regional Planning Bill, 2024: This law strengthens regulatory control in land use planning and infrastructure development, promoting organized urbanization and environmental stewardship.

Delta State Film and Video Censor’s Board Bill, 2024: Aimed at protecting cultural values and ensuring professionalism in the growing Nollywood-inspired film industry in the state, this law also positions Delta as a creative hub.

Registration and Regulation of Private Veterinary Clinics (Amendment) Law, 2024: With increasing focus on public health and zoonotic diseases, this amendment ensures the standardization of veterinary practices and animal healthcare in the state.

Child Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2024: Perhaps one of the most compassionate aspects of the new legislation, this amendment reinforces legal protections for children. The governor declared that “no child should be employed or used for domestic help aside from their homes or family environment.”

Delta State Pet Control and Responsible Ownership Bill, 2024: In an age where human-animal interactions are increasing, this law seeks to ensure responsible pet ownership, reduce public health risks, and enhance community safety.

Delta State College of Health Technology, Ovrode Bill, 2024: This legislation elevates health manpower development, positioning the Ovrode campus as a breeding ground for the next generation of healthcare professionals in Delta State.

Governor Oborevwori used the occasion to commend the leadership of the Delta State House of Assembly for its legislative responsiveness and commitment to development-focused lawmaking.

“These bills that have been passed will protect our vulnerable populations, improve quality of life, promote sustainable development and environmental protection, attract investment, and increase our internally generated revenue,” the governor noted.

He added that signing bills into law is just the beginning, calling for concerted efforts across ministries, departments, agencies, and local governments to ensure “effective and efficient implementation.” The ultimate goal, he said, is to bring tangible benefits to the people of Delta.

Since assuming office, Governor Oborevwori has prioritized infrastructure development, social protection, and economic transformation. His efforts have not gone unnoticed. Speaking at the event, the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, applauded the governor’s focus on development, especially the massive construction projects being executed across the state.

Indeed, the Oborevwori administration has rolled out road infrastructure projects, upgraded healthcare facilities, strengthened public education systems, and supported youth and women empowerment schemes , all aimed at delivering the dividends of democracy to the people.

With the signing of these seven laws, especially the Electricity Power Sector Law, the governor is staking his legacy on transformative policy and institutional reforms that promise to outlast his administration and elevate Delta’s standing in the national development narrative.

Governor Oborevwori emphasized that implementation is now key. “Our work is far from over. We must ensure the effective and efficient implementation of these laws,” he said. To this end, he urged all stakeholders — legislators, civil servants, traditional institutions, community leaders, the private sector, and civil society — to collaborate and ensure the laws are not just well-drafted but well-applied.

He also hinted at more reforms to come under his MORE Agenda, which continues to evolve in response to the dynamic needs of Deltans.

The signing of these laws, particularly the power sector reform, places Delta State on the path of industrial reinvention. With reliable power, the state can unlock new industries, attract major investors, reduce youth unemployment, and improve the quality of life for millions.

More importantly, it reflects a style of governance that is proactive, responsive, and people-centered — a model that other states may find worth emulating.

As Delta continues on this path of transformation, one thing is clear: Governor Sheriff Oborevwori is not just governing for today; he is laying the foundation for a better, more prosperous tomorrow. And in doing so, he is redefining leadership in a way that resonates with the true spirit of democracy and development.

• Martins writes from Asaba