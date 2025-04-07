By John Ogunsemore

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested one Olawole Sunday, a suspected fraudster who specialises in buying bank accounts details from individuals with which he allegedly defrauds unsuspecting members of the public.

In a statement shared on Facebook on Monday, the EFCC said its Benin Zonal Directorate arrested the suspect.

According to EFCC, Sunday’s modus operandi involved encouraging young people to open multiple bank accounts, paying them either N25,000 or N50,000 for each account and collecting their bank details, including Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards.

He was said to have used the account details of one Uyi Godstime Eghosa to defraud a petitioner of the sum of N2 million under the guise of trading in forex.

“The account owner, Eghosa was arrested and his disclosure that he was unaware that his account was used in defrauding members of the public, led to Sunday’s arrest.

“Eghosa explained that he relinquished his account details, including his ATM card, to Sunday after a N25,000 payment to him.

“Sunday, upon his arrest, confessed to the crime and would be charged to court as soon as investigations are completed,” the commission said.