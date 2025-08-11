From Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

A flood disaster that occurred in Enohia Itin, Afikpo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, has claimed eight lives.

The disaster, which started at a plantain plantation in the area, affected over 800 persons whose farmlands were destroyed.

The incident, which started on Friday, August 1, 2025, was as a result of severe rainfall that lasted for many days, causing widespread destruction.

Confirming the incident, the Councillor representing Itim Ward, Francis Abani Okpani, disclosed that out of the 8 people who lost their lives in the disaster, 3 bodies have been recovered while 5 were still missing.

He noted that 3 children were part of those who lost their lives.

The Chairman of Afikpo Local Government Area, Chief Timothy Nwachi, who expressed sadness over the incident, condoled with the families that lost their loved ones to the incident.

He assured of government support and pledged to collaborate with relevant state and federal agencies to provide humanitarian assistance and timely relief to the victims.

Recalling that the Federal Ministry of Environment had predicted Afikpo as one of the areas in Nigeria likely to experience flooding this year, Nwachi advised the people of Afikpo to incorporate climate change projections into flood risk management plans.

He also urged them to ensure effective drainage systems and keep their drains and waterways clear of debris to prevent blockages.