Group launches ‘Bring Back Our Children, Teachers’ campaign, calls for stronger child protection

From Enweliku Kent Asaba

The Body of Founders of the Neo-Black Movement (NBM) of Africa Worldwide has called for renewed national and international efforts to safeguard children and secure the safe return of every missing or abducted child and teacher.

The call was made during a World Press Conference held in Asaba, Delta State, under the theme: “Bring Back Our Children and Teachers, Protect Nigeria’s Future, Preserve Humanity.”

Addressing journalists on behalf of the movement, Coordinator of the Body of Founders, Akpo Bodunrin Diejomaoh, urged government institutions, security agencies, civil society organisations, traditional rulers, faith-based groups and international partners to strengthen collaboration in protecting children from insecurity, trafficking, exploitation and abuse.

Diejomaoh described the campaign as a humanitarian initiative driven by compassion and collective responsibility rather than politics, stressing that every child deserves protection, dignity and hope.

He said children remain the foundation of every society and lamented that many across Nigeria continue to face grave dangers, including kidnapping, violence and denial of access to safe learning environments.

According to him, the movement’s appeal is a moral call to action aimed at building safer communities and preserving the nation’s future through the protection of its youngest citizens.

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He highlighted the longstanding humanitarian contributions of NBM of Africa Worldwide, noting that the organisation has over the years undertaken scholarship programmes, healthcare interventions, educational support initiatives, environmental sanitation campaigns, disaster relief efforts, blood donation drives, prison outreach programmes and community development projects across Africa and beyond.

Diejomaoh called for increased investment in educational security, stronger child protection systems and improved community vigilance, insisting that the welfare of children should remain a top national priority.

He urged parents, teachers, traditional and religious leaders, policymakers, security agencies and ordinary citizens to unite behind the campaign, emphasizing that the responsibility of protecting children belongs to everyone.

The coordinator also appealed to Nigerians and members of the international community to stand in solidarity with kidnapped schoolchildren and teachers by observing a symbolic two-minute sit-down every morning outside their homes or workplaces until the victims are rescued and reunited with their families.

Members of the movement demonstrated the symbolic gesture during the press conference by sitting on the floor at the venue.

The event was attended by senior officials and members of NBM of Africa Worldwide, including the Secretary of the Body of Founders, David Jegede, with acknowledgment of the President of the movement, Dr. Charles Chimezie, representatives of government and security agencies, traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil society organisations and members of the media.

The movement expressed hope that the campaign would inspire practical action, strengthen partnerships and reinforce public commitment to protecting children and ensuring a safer future for generations to come.