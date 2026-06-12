Insecurity: Falz joins protest in Lagos, calls for end to kidnappings

By Lawrence Agbo

Nigerian rapper and activist Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz on Thursday joined a protest in Lagos to demand urgent action against the rising wave of kidnappings and killings across the country, describing the security situation as unbearable.

Addressing journalist, the entertainer lamented the growing number of abductions and violent attacks in several states, saying Nigerians were increasingly living in fear as reports of kidnappings emerge almost daily.

“I mean, there’s not much to be said that has not already been said. Apart from the insane corruption and gross mismanagement of our resources, I think everybody can see the worsening insecurity,” he said.

“It’s unbearable now. So many people being kidnapped, being killed daily. And it’s like every day now there’s a new one.”

Falz cited incidents in Zamfara, Kebbi, Katsina, Kaduna, Plateau and Oyo states, expressing particular concern over schoolchildren recently abducted in Oyo who are yet to reunite with their families.

He also referenced the abduction of the sister of former Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, and her twin children in Oyo State, noting that they regained freedom within days of their kidnapping.

“Up until now, these kids still are not home yet. They haven’t been able to reunite with their families,” he said.

“On the flip side, in the same Oyo State, the former minister Adelabu’s sister was kidnapped along with her twin children. Barely 72 hours after, they found a way to free them.”

The singer accused authorities of neglecting ordinary Nigerians and insisted that every citizen deserves equal protection regardless of social status or political influence.

“They don’t care about us. They don’t care about ordinary people,” he said.

“But it must be known that no Nigerian life is more important than the other. Every single Nigerian life matters. Every single person must be cared for and protected at all costs.”

Calling for immediate action, Falz urged the government to tackle the escalating insecurity and safeguard schools, warning that students continue to face the threat of abduction.

“We’re here to say, put an end to these kidnappings, put an end to these killings. Schools are still open. Every single day, students are still being kidnapped. What is going on? This has to stop and this must stop immediately,” he said.

Speaking on the political climate ahead of the next elections, Falz said public dissatisfaction with the country’s leadership was becoming increasingly evident, though he stopped short of predicting electoral outcomes.

“I can’t predict who’s winning or who is not winning. I think from the general mood, we can see how people are feeling. We can see the discontent, the dissatisfaction with the way that they’ve managed their affairs,” he said.

“They’ve had ample time to show any willingness, any political will to make a difference. But it’s clear that they do not want to.”

Despite his criticism, the activist reaffirmed his faith in democracy and encouraged Nigerians to participate in the electoral process.

“We are going to go to the ballots to show how we feel. I personally believe in the democratic system. I believe in the democratic process and I’m ready on that day to exercise my franchise,” he added.