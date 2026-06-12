Diaspora group commends Governor Makinde’s swift response to Oyo school abduction

By Rita Okoye

A Nigerian professional group, the Omituntun Initiative in the Diaspora (OID), has commended Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde for his proactive efforts toward securing the release of abducted students and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area.

The group praised Governor Makinde for his swift intervention amid rising security challenges in the state.

It noted that by prioritising public safety above politics, the Governor demonstrated decisive leadership by signing Executive Order 001 of 2026, which aims to strengthen the regulation and coordination of local security services and enhance the protection of lives and property.

In a statement issued to the press and signed by OID spokesperson, Barrister Ayotomiwa Adebayo, the group said it is closely monitoring the situation and assessing developments as they unfold.

While acknowledging the ongoing rescue efforts by the Oyo State Government, law enforcement agencies, and other stakeholders, OID described the abduction as a deeply troubling incident that has generated widespread concern among Nigerians both at home and abroad.

The group stated: “At a time when the nation is grappling with complex security challenges, Governor Makinde’s swift response reflects the firm and decisive leadership required in moments like this.”

OID expressed solidarity with the Governor and extended its sympathies to the people of Oyo State, the management of the affected schools, and the families of the abducted students and teachers.

The group further commended Governor Makinde for the seriousness with which he has handled the situation and the measures being taken to secure the safe release of the victims, stressing that every Nigerian life matters. It described the incident as a difficult moment for the state and pledged its support for all those affected.

OID also applauded the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies involved in the rescue operations, urging them to ensure that all perpetrators, sponsors, and accomplices are brought to justice, regardless of their ethnic, religious, or regional affiliations.

Expressing concern over rising insecurity across the country, the group warned that persistent cases of kidnapping, attacks on schools, and other violent crimes continue to threaten Nigeria’s democracy, undermine national development, and erode public confidence.

The group therefore called on the Federal Government to prioritise citizens’ safety through measures such as establishing state police, improving intelligence gathering, enhancing inter-agency collaboration, adequately funding security operations, deploying modern technology to combat crime, and strengthening national border security.

“The protection of lives and property must remain a top priority of the government to ensure that the country is safe for all. Nigerians deserve to live and go about their daily activities without fear of terrorism, banditry, and other forms of criminality. The recurring cases of abductions and violent attacks across the country demand urgent and decisive action from the Federal Government,” the statement added.

OID emphasised that addressing the nation’s security challenges requires a united approach involving all tiers of government, security agencies, traditional rulers, community leaders, religious leaders, and citizens.

“It is evident that these acts of banditry are placing immense pressure on the nation’s unity, peace, and security. We urge all Nigerians to unite against banditry, which has become a common enemy and a grave threat to national stability,” the release stated.

The diaspora group expressed optimism that ongoing rescue efforts in Oyo State would lead to the safe return of the abducted students and teachers. It also reaffirmed its commitment to supporting initiatives that promote peace, unity, security, and sustainable development in Oyo State and across Nigeria.