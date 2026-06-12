June 12: NSCIA warns against criminalising muslims, calls for national unity

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has cautioned against attempts to associate Muslims with criminal activities in the country, thus urging Nigerians to promote unity and reject narratives capable of deepening divisions along religious and ethnic lines.

The Council made the call in a democracy day message issued on Thursday by its public affairs officer, Abbas Jimoh, on behalf of the President-General of the NSCIA and Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar.

The Council congratulated Nigerians on the occasion of the 2026 democracy day celebration, describing June 12 as a significant milestone that honours the sacrifices of those who fought for democracy, constitutional governance and the rule of law.

It noted that the 27th anniversary of uninterrupted democratic rule offers an opportunity for reflection on the values of justice, accountability, inclusion and respect for human dignity, which it said are essential for the growth of any democratic society.

While acknowledging progress made in Nigeria’s democratic journey, the NSCIA expressed concern over the persistent security challenges facing different parts of the country, including banditry, kidnapping, terrorism and other forms of criminality.

The Council noted that the continued wave of insecurity has resulted in the loss of innocent lives, displacement of communities, disruption of livelihoods and setbacks to national development.

It condemned all acts of violence and criminality, urging those involved to renounce such activities and embrace peace, and also extended its sympathy to victims of insecurity and their families, stressing that the challenge affects all Nigerians irrespective of religion or ethnicity.

NSCIA maintained that Islam does not condone the shedding of innocent blood, kidnapping, terrorism, banditry or any other form of criminal conduct.

It, however, expressed concern over what it described as attempts by some individuals and groups, both within and outside Nigeria, to link Nigerian Muslims to criminal activities such as banditry and kidnapping. “Such religious profiling is false, misleading and unfair to the vast majority of Muslims who contribute positively to national development and live peacefully in communities across the country.”

The NSCIA particularly referenced recent claims surrounding the kidnapping of students and teachers in Orire Local Government Area of Oyo State, noting that some commentators had sought to portray the incident as evidence of Islamic extremism and to implicate Shariah without justification.

The Council said the recent developments have vindicated Muslims from what it described as efforts to falsely criminalise them over the incident.

The Council also warned against ethnic profiling, noting that identities of suspects arrested in connection with the Oyo incident did not support initial reports that linked the crime to a particular ethnic group, and maintained that individuals who commit crimes should be identified and prosecuted based on their actions rather than their religious or ethnic backgrounds.

The NSCIA lamented that many Nigerian Muslims have themselves been victims of terrorism, discrimination and persecution, yet are often unfairly portrayed as perpetrators of violence.

Describing the situation as a form of double victimisation, the Council urged Nigerians to reject stereotypes and focus on collective efforts to combat insecurity.

The Council further called on the media, opinion leaders and stakeholders to uphold professionalism, fairness and accuracy in their reporting and public commentary, warning that sensational or divisive narratives could inflame tensions and undermine national cohesion.

It stressed that criminality should never be given ethnic or religious coloration, as doing so only weakens efforts to tackle insecurity and build lasting peace.

The NSCIA commended the Federal Government, security agencies and community leaders for their efforts in addressing security challenges and called for stronger collaboration among all stakeholders to restore peace and stability across the country.

The Council also offered prayers for security personnel, asking God to strengthen and protect them in their efforts to safeguard lives and property, and also expressed hope that the sacrifices of Nigeria’s democratic heroes would continue to inspire progress.