•Deal open to marketers, manufacturers, others

In an effort to reshape Nigeria’s energy landscape, Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced that it will commence the nationwide distribution of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and diesel, beginning August 15, 2025.

This is expected to bridge supply gaps, stabilising prices and improving fuel access across the country.

Distribution will be open to a broad spectrum of buyers, including petroleum marketers, petrol station operators, manufacturers, telecommunications companies, aviation firms, and other large-volume fuel users. In a strategic boost to the logistics backbone of this plan, the refinery has deployed 4,000 brand-new Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered tankers to ensure efficient and eco-friendly product delivery to every part of the country.

“This is a significant national initiative designed to transform Nigeria’s fuel distribution landscape,” the company stated. “Our goal is to provide equitable access to affordable fuel for all Nigerians, regardless of location, making energy more accessible and sustainable for everyone, wherever they may be.”

In addition to the tankers, the refinery is also investing heavily in CNG refuelling infrastructure, including daughter booster stations strategically located across Nigeria. These will be supported by a separate fleet of over 100 CNG tankers dedicated to sustaining a seamless product distribution network.

The logistics support—offered at no cost to buyers—is part of Dangote Refinery’s broader commitment to eliminating bottlenecks in the downstream petroleum value chain, reducing logistics costs, improving efficiency, and promoting cleaner fuel alternatives.

“All petrol stations purchasing PMS and diesel from the Dangote Petroleum Refinery will benefit from this enhanced logistics support,” the statement added. “Key sectors such as manufacturing and telecommunications will also gain from this transformative initiative, as reduced fuel costs will contribute to lower production costs, reduced inflation, and foster economic growth.”

In a further show of support for economic sustainability, the refinery is introducing a flexible credit scheme. Buyers who purchase a minimum of 500,000 litres will be eligible for an additional 500,000 litres on credit for a two-week period, backed by a valid bank guarantee.

“This pioneering effort marks a major milestone in our vision to revolutionise Nigeria’s energy sector,” the company said. “It is expected to revitalise inactive petrol stations, drive job creation, stimulate small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), increase government revenue, and expand fuel access—especially in rural and underserved areas.”

Dangote Petroleum Refinery also acknowledged the critical role of government support in making this initiative a reality.

“This initiative is in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, reflecting our shared commitment to economic progress, stability, and inclusive development. We sincerely thank the Federal Government for its continued support, especially through the Naira-for-Crude scheme, which has helped stabilise fuel supply amid global price volatility.”

Calling on stakeholders to take advantage of this opportunity, the refinery said registration—including Know Your Customer (KYC) verification—will run from June 16 to August 15, 2025, a 60-day window to onboard interested buyers.

“We invite marketers, petrol dealers, manufacturers, telecom companies, and all key stakeholders to embrace this landmark initiative,” the statement noted.