From Aniekan Aniekan, Calabar

The Cross River State House of Assembly has mandated the state government, through the Ministry of Education, to make Efik language a compulsory language in all primary and secondary schools across the state.

The House also demands the introduction of dominant indigenous language as a compulsory subject in each local government area of the state.

Besides this, the House recommended the establishment of Departments of Indigenous Languages in the State University of Education and Entrepreneurship, Akamkpa and other state-owned tertiary institutions.

The House adopted these resolutions after deliberating on a motion presented by the member representing Akpabuyo State Constituency, Hon Bassey Bassey Effiong.

Bassey in his lead debate decried the continuous deterioration of the rich cultural heritage of the state in areas like dialects, attires, cuisine and dances.

“The worst hit is the near extinction of many of our dialects across the state among the present generation.

“Most of our children do not understand or communicate in their mother tongue among those who can speak the language, very few can read or write in their dialects.

“There is a need to revive the use of the three major languages, Efik, Bekwara and Ejagham for radio and television news and other programmes”, he said.

He added that to determine the dominant indigenous language in each LGA, the legislature in each LGA should choose the dominant language by a simple majority.

Contributing to the debate, members frowned at the current situation where most youths and children do not understand nor speak their indigenous languages, noting that if the trend continues these languages will eventually become extinct.

The lawmakers unanimously supported the motion and agreed that it should be included in a proposed bill for the establishment of a Centre for Indigenous Languages, Culture and Heritage.

The lawmakers noted that the proposal is in line with the National Policy on Education.