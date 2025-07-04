By Abel Leonard, Lafia

A Senior District Court sitting in Lafia, Nasarawa State, has granted an order restraining Hon. Aliyu Bello from parading himself or acting as the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The court order, issued on July 3, 2025, by Hon. Abdullah M. Lanze, Senior District Judge, followed an ex parte motion filed by the plaintiff, Ibrahim Iliyasu, through his counsel, Z.Y. Suleiman Turaki Esq.

According to the court proceedings, the motion was supported by a 12-paragraph affidavit deposed to by Blessing Emmanuel Ayaka, a litigation secretary in the law firm of J.J. Gbaja and Associates, with attached exhibits.

The court ruled that the application had merit and granted it as prayed.

“It is hereby ordered that the respondent (Hon. Aliyu Bello), whether by himself, his agents, privies, supporters, or any person acting on his behalf, authority or direction, is restrained from further parading himself, issuing statements, or acting in any manner whatsoever as a member or chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State,” the court order read in part.

The restriction also bars Hon. Bello from carrying out any function or communication in his capacity as APC chairman, whether in the media or otherwise, pending the hearing and determination of the substantive motion on notice.

Court officials confirmed that the order was duly signed and stamped by the Registrar of the District Court on the same date, July 3, 2025.

The development comes amid ongoing internal wranglings within the Nasarawa APC, with multiple factions laying claim to leadership and legitimacy within the party structure.