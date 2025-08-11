…denies sealing ex-governor’s residence, hotels

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Government has advised the former governor of the state, Senator Gbenga Daniel, to approach the Zonal office of the Ogun State Planning and Development Permit Authority, in Sagamu, for regularization of documents on his private residence and hotel facilities.

The State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, TPL Tunji Odunlami, gave this advice while addressing journalists, at the Olusegun Osoba Press Centre, Governor’s office, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, on Monday.

He, however, denied the sealing off of any of the properties of Daniel.

A notice of sealing issued from the Zonal office, dated August 11,2025, according to the Commissioner had been withdrawn forthwith.

He explained that the urban renewal initiatives of the Governor Dapo Abiodun’s administration was not to witch-hunt any individual in the state, but a routine procedure that necessitates an audit of government lands in Sagamu GRA.

Odunlami, therefore, advised the former governor, to approach the Zonal office in Sagamu and present permits and other documents for verifications.

He added that the verification of the permit status has been carried out on the government reservation area in Abeokuta, and that the same exercise was being carried out in Sagamu and Ijebu-Ode, while Ota and Ilaro will be next.

Odunlami said, “It is a simple and transparent approach which is known and adopted the world over including most states in Nigeria.

” What we are currently doing is no exception. This exercise has been done in Abeokuta and is now extended to Sagamu and Ijebu-Ode where there is no fuss except this only one. It is still going to be carried out in Ota and Ilaro where we also have GRAs.

“The exercises is a verification of the permit status of all types of development including houses , schools, hospitals and other commercial buildings. The owners of such properties were served due notices to approach the Ogun State Planning and Development Permit Authority an Agency of the ministry of physical planning and urban development to present relevant documents in conformity with existing building laws and regulations.

“It is pertinent to note that this is a daily routine and ongoing activity of this agency and is devoid of witch hunting, and therefore not designed to harm the interest of any individual.

“What owner of any building served the notice needs to do is simply to go to the office that issued the notice and present their permit and other documents for verification. As we speak, Otunba Gbenga Daniel is yet to do so or make any representation to that effect.

“The Ogun State Government has a standing mandate to enforce its physical planning laws and does so every day across the State, considering only the law and public good.

“The identity of developers does not feature in its considerations. The current enforcement notices issued are no different, and they are not special – they form only a small part of several enforcement notices issued this month.”

Earlier on Monday while briefing newsmen on the development, the Media Aide to Senator Daniel, Steve Oliyide, condemned the gestapo style used by the state government to invade the premises of the former governor.

“We brought you here today for you to see first hand, the property and ascertain if truly this property has contravene or encroached into any public interest.

“This place was built in 2004, which is 21 years ago. The question then is, why did they paste two notices the same day? A notice of contravention and that of quit notice on the same day, and this came with a subtle demolition notice asking us to vacate within 3 days.

“Even the state’s 2022 Physical Planning, Urban Development, Regeneration and Building Production Management Law does not provide for issuing contravention and quit notices simultaneously.

“The law also makes no provision for holding owners unprotected against loss of movable property in the event of demolition.

“Governor Abiodun is trying to create chaos and confusion. We want to see a contravention notice on his Iperu residence,” Oliyide stated.

He, however, submitted that Senator Daniel may seek a redress in the court of law, if the state government persists in its threat to demolish his property.