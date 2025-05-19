From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The National Coordinator of Disciples of Jagaban (DOJ), a 2023 supporter group, Comrade Abdulhakeem Adegoke Alawuje has described those politicians forming coalitions with the intent to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election as political amateurs.

Alawuje said as long as preparation for the 2027 presidential election is concerned, only President Tinubu knows the way to the destination, stressing that many will miss the road and crash.

The DOJ Coordinator spoke at a function on 2027 general elections organised in Zaria by the supporters of Tinubu.

“Today, we witness a theatre of confusion. A group of political amateurs—yes, learners—now parade themselves as alternatives to tested leadership. They are forming coalitions in haste, not in purpose. They hold the steering wheel of political ambition, but they do not yet know the road.

“Let me be blunt: by 2027, these learners will crash into the realities of political depth and strategy. Because politics, my friends, is not about noise—it is about knowing the terrain, understanding the people, and building enduring legacies.

“To those shouting about coalitions, I say this—understand that a coalition without ideology is like a ship without a compass. It will drift, and eventually sink. A coalition formed on desperation and ambition cannot stand against a legacy built on vision and sacrifice.

“Tell your supporters the truth. Deep down, you know—as we all do—that there is no force today capable of halting the forward march of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Not in 2027. Not when the foundation he laid is only now beginning to bear fruit.

“Some of you were once in his corner. You learned from him, grew under his shadow, and benefited from his wisdom. But now, chasing relevance, you abandon legacy for fleeting limelight. I understand—it is not a crime to seek political survival. But let us not confuse survival with strength.

“I say it boldly: no obstacle built against the elephant can stop it from entering the river—unless it is ready to be swept away by the tide.

“Stop bombarding the people with empty declarations. Stop disturbing our democracy with ambitions that lack roots. God, in His divine wisdom, made the ant small and wingless—for a reason. If ants had wings, we would not rest! Some of you are trying to grow wings you were never designed to carry.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not merely a man—he is a political institution. He is the father of a new political generation, a bridge across ethnic divides, a symbol of inclusive leadership. Even his critics are, in one way or another, products of his political mentorship.

“So let me declare this without hesitation: in 2027, we are not just defending a presidency—we are defending a vision, a mission, and a movement that was born long before 2023 and will thrive long after.

“Let the learners continue their lessons. Let the pretenders keep performing. But when the real moment comes—when the people must decide—they will speak with one voice, and that voice will echo through every ballot box: Tinubu continues,” Alawuje said.