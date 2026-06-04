Benue North West: PDP stakeholders defend Ortom’s Senate candidacy

From Scholastica Hir, Makurdi
Leaders, elders, and stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Benue North West Senatorial District (Zone B) have thrown their weight behind the emergence of Dr Eunice Ortom as the party’s candidate for the 2027 senatorial election.
The stakeholders, in a statement jointly signed by 16 prominent party figures across the zone—including Senator Fred Orti, Dr Laha Dzever, and Hon. Charles Tyobunde—stated that her nomination was the outcome of a broad-based consensus rather than a political imposition.
The group strongly condemned what they described as a deliberate smear campaign being waged on social media against Mrs Ortom, saying the attacks were aimed at distorting facts and undermining a democratic decision reached collectively by party leaders and members.
According to the statement, PDP leaders from across the local government areas of Benue North West met in Makurdi in May 2026 and unanimously agreed that the 2027 Senate seat should be zoned to the Nongov axis of the Guma Local Government Area (LGA) as part of efforts to promote fairness, equity, and political balance.
They explained that the decision emerged after extensive consultations among stakeholders and reflected the collective will of party leaders in the district, emphasising that no individual or family influenced the outcome, contrary to claims being circulated by political opponents.
Following the zoning arrangement, the stakeholders said the immediate past governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom, was offered the first opportunity to contest for the Senate seat due to his political standing and previous participation in the 2023 senatorial election. However, he declined repeated appeals to enter the race.
Other News
With Chief Ortom opting out, party elders, youth groups, women leaders, and other stakeholders appealed to him to permit his wife, Dr. Eunice Ortom, to respond to what they described as a widespread call for service from the people of the district.
The stakeholders stated that the appeal was driven by Dr Ortom’s excellent record of humanitarian service and community engagement over the years, adding that her contributions through the Eunice Spring of Life Foundation (ESLF) had impacted thousands of lives across Benue State through programmes focused on healthcare, education, women empowerment, and support for vulnerable groups.
They recalled that during her eight years as the First Lady of Benue State, Mrs Ortom championed initiatives that improved the welfare of women, children, internally displaced persons (IDPs), widows, and other disadvantaged members of society.
Her interventions, they noted, were carried out without regard to political affiliation, religion, or ethnic background. She also advocated for greater female participation in governance, which resulted in women occupying significant positions in local government administrations and the state executive council during the Ortom administration.
The stakeholders described as discriminatory and contrary to democratic principles the views that her candidacy should be questioned simply because she is married to a former governor. They argued that Mrs Ortom possesses her own stellar qualifications, achievements, and public credibility, which make her eminently fit for elective office.
They insisted that such campaigns would not alter the decision already reached by stakeholders and party members, reaffirming their unalloyed support and commitment to the consensus reached on May 16, 2026, endorsing her as the party’s candidate for the 2027 Benue North West Senatorial election.
They urged the public to ignore the politically motivated propaganda and allow democracy to be guided by competence, service, and the true wishes of the people.