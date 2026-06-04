NIWA decries overloading of barges with shipping containers

By Steve Agbota
The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has expressed deep concern over the frequent overloading of barges with shipping containers on internal waterways.
The Lagos Area Manager of NIWA, Engr. Sarat Braimah, disclosed this at the SCAN Dockworkers’ Day 2026 event, organised by the Shipping Correspondents Association of Nigeria in Lagos. She warned that overloaded barges pose severe accident risks to oncoming tugboats and other vessels utilising the water routes.
“To maximise profit per trip, operators frequently overload barges with shipping containers,” she said. “When these heavy containers are stacked too high or poorly arranged, they create a massive blind spot that completely blocks the tugboat captain’s forward visibility.”
“Operating a vessel without a clear line of sight is incredibly dangerous. It makes it nearly impossible for a captain to spot oncoming traffic, sandbanks, or smaller passenger boats in time to avoid a collision,” she stated.
Braimah, who was represented by the Assistant Manager of Marine Operations, Engr. Kelvin Abba, explained that NIWA has stepped up monitoring and enforcement at loading docks to ensure container stacks adhere strictly to legal height limits and maintain clear, unobstructed visibility from the wheelhouse.
“NIWA has been actively addressing critical safety gaps across Nigeria’s inland waterways,” she noted. “The most urgent concerns focus on improper barge loading, misapplied safety gear, and the severe hazards of marine litter, amongst many others.”
She encouraged maritime workers to comply strictly with safety regulations, adding, “Safety on the water relies on a chain of smart choices. Securing the load properly, wearing the right vest for the task, and keeping trash out of the water ensures everyone makes it back to the jetty safely.”
Noting that improper waste disposal on inland waters remains a serious issue that must be tackled decisively, she reaffirmed that NIWA remains fully committed to supporting sustainable maritime practices, enhancing safety across the waterways, and collaborating with all industry partners to build a cleaner, greener, and more prosperous maritime sector for Nigeria.