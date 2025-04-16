The member representing Nkanu East/West Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Nnolim Nnaji, has described the death of Christian Chukwu, former captain of the Nigerian national football team, as a monumental tragedy for both football fans and the nation. Chukwu passed away at the age of 74, leaving a significant void in Nigerian and African football.

In a statement yesterday, Nnaji expressed deep sorrow upon hearing about the football legend’s passing and acknowledged the profound loss to the football community and the country at large.

He emphasised that Chukwu’s death had created a huge vacuum in the sports landscape in Nigeria and across Africa.

The lawmaker reflected on Chukwu’s remarkable playing career, both at Rangers International Club of Enugu and with the Super Eagles, where his leadership and skill earned him the nickname “Chairman” for his commanding presence in defence.

Nnaji further lauded Chukwu’s enduring contributions to Nigerian and African football, describing him as a true icon whose impact, both as a player and a coach, would be cherished for years to come.

“His remarkable achievements, starting from his roots in Nkanu West Local Government, brought immense pride and recognition to my constituency, Enugu State, Nigeria and the entire African continent,” said Nnaji.

As the nation bids farewell to the late football legend, the federal lawmaker urged Nigerians to remember his distinguished legacies, particularly his leadership as the captain of the Super Eagles when they won the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations and his success as a coach, where he earned a bronze medal with the team at the 2004 AFCON in Tunisia.

Chukwu’s extensive career also saw him coaching the Super Eagles from 2002 to 2005, guiding the team to the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations bronze. Additionally, he was an assistant coach for the Golden Eaglets during their victorious 1985 FIFA U-16 World Cup campaign in China. He was also instrumental in helping the Super Eagles qualify for their first-ever FIFA World Cup in 1994 and had coaching stints with Rangers International and the Harambee Stars, Kenya’s senior men’s national football team.