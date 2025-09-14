By John Ogunsemore

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo has urged Nigerians to draw lessons from the fatal shooting of American conservative activist, Charlie Kirk.

Kirk, an ally of US President Donald Trump, was shot to death during a speaking event at Utah Valley University, Orem in Utah on Wednesday, September 10.

A 22-year-old suspect, Tyler Robinson has been arrested and detained after a 33-hour manhunt.

Utah Governor, Spencer Cox said a family member told investigators that Robinson had become “more political” in recent years, BBC reports.

He reportedly called Kirk a “fascist” during a family dinner before the attack.

According to investigators, Robinson was steeped in online culture, shown in inscriptions on bullet casings linked to the shooting.

Reacting in an X post, Keyamo urged Nigerians to avoid promoting violence and hate during intellectual contestations over political issues online to avoid radicalising people.

The senior lawyer said, “The things we say and post in our intellectual contestations over political issues in our country can unwittingly rile others up to take extreme actions.

“Let us therefore eschew threats of violence, bigotry and hate speeches in these exchanges because anyone can end up as the victim.

“It is extreme cowardice to threaten, abuse or humiliate others who do not agree with your political views or do not worship your political demi gods.

“A resort to abuse or threats or even personal attacks is a sign that you have lost the intellectual contestation.

“You cannot force others in a free democracy to accept your point of view through threats of violence or intimidation.

“This is not just a subtle message to one side of the political divide alone.

“It is a direct message to all of us in Government, in the ruling party, in opposition parties, in civil society and generally everyone in the political space.”