By John Ogunsemore

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) said its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been vindicated by former presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu’s stunning admission that the viral story about rats invading President Muhammadu Buhari’s office in 2017 was intentionally fabricated to shift public attention from concerns over the president’s health.

Shehu made the revelation in his recently-unveiled memoir, ‘According to the President: Lessons from a Presidential Spokesperson’s Experience’.

In a statement signed by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful and sent to Daily Sun on Saturday, IPOB urged the world to take note that Kanu’s assertion that Buhari was gravely ill and incapable of leading Nigeria, and that Aso Rock was enmeshed in a web of lies and deception, has now been confirmed by one of the principal architects of that deception himself.

The group berated Shehu for orchestrating a national charade to fool over 200 million people while accusing Kanu of peddling fake news and hate speech.

IPOB said Kanu told the truth and was persecuted for it.

“He warned Nigerians that their president was missing in action, that shadowy forces had hijacked the machinery of government, and that the people were being ruled by deception.

“Instead of investigating the truth, the Nigerian media and political elite mocked him,” Powerful stated.

He added, “If this level of deliberate misinformation had happened in any sane society, those responsible would be in jail for subverting the constitution, undermining national security, and deceiving the electorate. But Nigeria rewards mediocrity, protects liars, and punishes truth-tellers.”